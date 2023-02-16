The number of new COVID-19 cases increased slightly this week across Pennsylvania, according to data released Wednesday by the state Department of Health, while the state surpassed 50,000 COVID-related deaths since the pandemic began in early 2020.
The report included 134 new deaths linked to the pandemic, pushing the total to 50,055. Since the state started releasing the data weekly in mid-May, the average number of deaths reported per week is 131.
Statewide, Health officials registered 11,213 new cases, 59 more than last week. In the Valley, there were 189 new infections, one fewer than last week’s report.
Three Valley counties registered fewer cases this week. There were 24 more infections among Montour residents. Northumberland County residents recorded 107 infections, Snyder County was at 23; and Union had 35, up 15. Union County’s total includes 16 new cases at federal prisons, including 13 inmate cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood, two at the medium unit and one at USP-Lewisburg.
There were three deaths linked to COVID in the Valley, all in Northumberland County. Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, the deaths of 588 residents from that county and 1,012 from the four Valley counties were linked to COVID.
Nationwide, cases, deaths and hospitalizations either increased to remained steady this week, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. The data show cases are up 5 percent, deaths up 7 percent and hospitalizations are level over the past seven days.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations were down 28 in the last week, the sixth consecutive week the total has decreased. The number was down nearly 600 over that span. Across Pennsylvania, there were 1,152 COVID patients in hospitals.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 30 COVID patients, and Geisinger in Shamokin was treating four. Three of the patients at Geisinger in Danville were in intensive care units (ICU) and one was on a ventilator. There are three patients in the ICU at Shamokin. None of the 11 patients at Evangelical Community Hospital were in the ICU or on ventilators.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg joined 64 other facilities at Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) three levels. There was one inmate case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg.
Nationwide, twp facilities were at Level 3, the highest level of restrictions — down four from last week’s report — and 29 were at Level 2. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were no active inmate or staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 63 active inmate cases and 34 active staff cases in state prisons statewide.
There were five active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — the same number as reported for the previous three weeks — along with fewer than five staff cases. A week ago there were 11 staff cases. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were eight client cases at the Danville State Hospital — all new this week — while there was at least one staff case. There was at least one staff case at the female juvenile detention facility in Danville but no cases among youth. There were no cases among staff or youth at the male facility.