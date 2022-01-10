Milton Area's middle and high schools will be virtual for the next week following outbreaks of COVID-19 at both schools, district officials announced Monday night.
The district said students will shift to online learning the rest of this week before returning to class on Tuesday, Jan. 18. All schools are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Extra-curricular events continue as scheduled for now, district officials said.
In a release sent out Monday, school officials said the district has met the state Department of Health "criteria for identification of an outbreak and need to move towards outbreak containment. Additionally, we are awaiting test results on two more students," according to the statement. "We are experiencing high levels of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantining staff and students due to positive COVID exposure at the secondary complex."
According to the district, there are 28 positive cases in the middle and high schools, with more than 200 students and staff quarantining.
The school offices and the district office will remain open.