SUNBURY — The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the child care crisis in Pennsylvania which is costing the economy $6.65 billion in lost earnings, revenue and productivity.
Those findings were shared at a roundtable discussion Friday afternoon at Weis headquarters in Sunbury among members of the Pennsylvania Early Learning Investment Committee (ERLIC) and other child care advocates; Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver and chamber presidents Bob Garrett, of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber and Chris Berleth, of the Columbia-Montour Chamber.
"It was frankly eye opening," said Steve Doster, state director of the nonprofit agency, ReadyNation, of the statewide survey of parents of children under age 5 in December that revealed the economic impact due to gaps in child care has doubled since the pandemic.
More working parents reported missing work, quitting their jobs or being fired due to child care issues, he said.
"It was a fragile, broken system prior to the pandemic and it's worse now," said ERLIC Executive Director Andrea Heberlein of the lack of affordable, accessible and quality child care.
More than half of Pennsylvania is considered a "child care desert" where there are three times as many children as licensed child care availability, she said.
Seventy percent of working parents say it's a challenge to find quality care with only 46 percent of the providers across the state are considered high quality, said Heberlein.
Compounding the problem are low wages that are driving many child care providers out of the field and causing a number of centers to close or reduce access.
The average child care worker in Pennsylvania earns under $12.43 an hour, according to a recent comprehensive survey which describes the early childhood workforce as "on the brink of collapse."
Mai Miksic, the early childhood education policy director at Children First, said the lead teacher at her infant's child care center changed three times during a six-month period in 2022.
"You can imagine the disruption of having so many caregivers in a short period of time," she said, adding that the teachers are leaving the position because "they can't make ends meet."
Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA CEO Bonnie McDowell and SUMMIT Learning Executive Director Doug Bertanzetti talked about the challenges they face in recruiting and retaining staff.
Until she fills nine vacant child care positions, McDowell said 40 children remain on a waiting list.
Bertanzetti lost 45 child care employees since January 2021 and half reported the low wages as the reason. Summit has 15 vacancies and is operating at 85 percent capacity.
"We need staff so we can have the kids so we can keep the centers open," he said. "Something needs to happen for our kids, our families and our economy."
Advocates are calling on lawmakers to fund the child care system and the private sector to aid employees with flexible working schedules, tuition assistance programs, on-site care and other programs.
Weis COO Kurt Schertle said the company does offer flexible schedules so many of its 24,000 associates with child care needs can stay on the job, but issues persist.
"The pandemic pushed the child care sector to the brink," he said.
Culver said Pennsylvanians understand the importance of early child education and most support boosting wages of child care workers and funding for programs.
"Voters clearly want more action on this front," she said.