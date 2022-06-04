As the latest wave of COVID-19 seems to have leveled off, leaders at local medical centers say hospitalizations have remained at manageable levels for providers and staff, who have at times been overwhelmed by surges over the past 26 months.
Across the three Valley hospitals — Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger's main campus in Danville, and the community hospital in Shamokin — there were 39 combined COVID patients hospitalized according to the state Department of Health's latest weekly update. That total includes 27 at Geisinger and six each at Evangelical and Shamokin. The total is the highest locally since mid-March, but well below the peak of 216 in mid-December.
The numbers, according to Evangelical President and CEO Kendra Aucker and Geisinger's Dr. Stanley Martin, are manageable thanks to a combination of things.
"More people are vaccinated and we know what works treating people," Aucker said. "I think everyone has learned a lot."
Evangelical has no COVID patients being treated in intensive care units or on a ventilator, Aucker said. At Geisinger, Shamokin's community hospital is treating one patient in the ICU, while the Danville facility has eight in the ICU and three on ventilators. In late December, Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 40 patients in the ICU and 28 on ventilators.
"When you look at the number of cases in the ICU, compared to the number of people testing positive, the ratio is not what it used to be," Martin, Geisinger’s leading infectious disease expert, said. "It used to be much higher, so that is encouraging to see. We know what's happening in our hospitals and that, at the end of the day, is what matters."
Leveling off
According to data from the state Department of Health, there were 110,519 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania in May, nearly double the total of March (23,207) and April (38,045) combined.
The numbers have slowed down recently. The state's early warning dashboard monitoring system shows 5,731 fewer COVID cases statewide last week than the preceding week.
"We have certainly seen it level off," Aucker said. "It's certainly good to see considering what we have all dealt with over the past two years. We are seeing viruses do what viruses do. It continues to mutate until everyone has it, you're vaccinated or it burns itself out."
"I wouldn't even call this recent trend a surge, it's been more of a spike," Martin said.
Locally, the number of new cases, while still elevated, has also fallen. There were 291 new cases in the four Valley counties in the seven-day window ending June 1, the most recent data available from the DOH. It was the smallest increase in three weeks and all four Valley counties had fewer new cases in the most recent window compared to the week before.
Montour County has registered high levels of COVID for the past five weeks according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Northumberland County, which had high levels last week, is now seeing medium COVID levels. Snyder and Union counties were still seeing medium COVID levels.
"We saw an upward trend for a few weeks, now over the last week the numbers of stabilized," Martin said. "It's still a little patchy. We also have to keep in mind that we have a lot more testing being done that isn't falling into the official radar. A lot of people are testing at home."
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania was down by 16 percent and deaths were down 58 percent this week following last week's spike. The number of hospitalizations linked to COVID in Pennsylvania increased by 8 percent this week.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 17 were seeing high levels — down 10 from last week — 23 were seeing medium levels and the other 27 had low levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
"It's certainly nothing that we haven't seen in previous surges," Martin said. "There are reasons for it, they are multifaceted, including preexisting immunity from prior waves, immunization. Now we are heading into summertime and people are getting outdoors.
"People feel like they can have a little more normal life."
Managing care
In previous waves, hospitals large and small were overwhelmed with COVID patients. It led to staff burnout, shortages and even cutbacks on some treatments and outpatient services.
With lower levels of hospitalizations and those who are ill not as seriously ill as during peak moments, it has allowed staffers to reset.
"There was a lot of strain on providers for a long time," Aucker said. "We've had some staffers be able to take some vacations and recharge. It's great to see."
"The clinical care of patients has not been the overwhelming phenomenon it was," Martin said. "The strain on staff is not as great as it has been in the past. We do have a number of our employees because they are in the setting they are,; who have been out, just like the normal population. That has put a strain on us on occasion."
Aucker said all of Evangelical's services are back up and running. While they still have about 180 staff positions open, Aucker said Evangelical has been able to fill in some gaps with agency staffers, particularly travel nurses. At its peak, the hospital was bringing on more than 150 agency staffers — travel nurses, EMTs — now that number is about half that total.
At full capacity, Evangelical has about 2,000. Bringing in those outside staffers has led to some hiring and Aucker said it could lead to more.
"We are an attractive location and having those people on staff has translated into some of them signing on full-time," she said.
What's next?
Both Aucker and Martin expect to see some sort of increase in COVID cases later this year, likely coming after the school year starts up or into the winter when people begin to spend more time inside.
Aucker said medical leaders are looking into the next phase of COVID when it shifts into the endemic stage, a phase when the spread is predictable and manageable, similar to the annual flu season.
Martin said providers anticipate future waves, buoyed by subvariants that continue to emerge. What remains to be seen, he said, is how severe those subvariants will be and how much strain will be put on the system.
While later variants of COVID-19 have been more contagious, symptoms have not been as severe, he said. But, Martin said, COVID has remained tricky.
"It has been predictably unpredictable," he said. "It's not where we are with influenza. The flu has a predictable cycle of mutation, it's very specific and very predictable. Other respiratory illnesses are not that way, including COVID. With the flu, we can prepare; when it's coming, what it's going to be and how to fend off the consequences. We've not gotten to that point with COVID. That's the goal."