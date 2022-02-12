NORTHUMBERLAND — A COVID-19 survivor who spent 67 days in the intensive care unit started a blanket drive for other patients like her at Geisinger.
Keish Pares, 27, of Northumberland, said she wants to help ICU patients have a little bit of home while receiving critical care.
Blankets can be dropped off at Amato’s Pizza & Family Restaurant at 345 Duke St., Northumberland.
Her goal is “comfort,” she said. “I am trying to bring something to make them feel better in the ICU. I know how it felt. and it helps me stay busy since I can’t work yet, and life has changed so much for me.”
Pares said she remembers wanting a blanket from home. In talking to others with family in the ICU, they also expressed the same desire.
“A lot of the time we were too involved with it, we didn’t have time to bring things from home,” said her husband Luis Pares Lanza.
Pares was one of Geisinger’s patients who received ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) treatment, which is reserved for the most critically ill COVID patients like her. Geisinger specialists consider the procedure a last resort treatment when all other therapies and efforts have been exhausted.
Pares, who was not vaccinated, was admitted on Oct. 14 and released on Dec. 16.
She said she still has a long road to recovery. Her lungs are still not at full capacity, she still has a limp in her leg from a clotted artery, and she continues to have heart issues.
The recovery has been a challenge, Pares and Lanza said.
“We went from a normal life to having to go to the hospital every day to visit my wife when she was doing fine only a couple of days ago,” said Lanza.
“I was taking care of the house, the kids, the pets, paying the bills. I would do it again, no doubt. I wouldn’t want to.
“ I’m just glad she’s with us and I’m not going to a cemetery to say how I feel.”
Pares said the drive will help her accept what happened to her. Lanza said he wants to support his wife and the second chance at life that she has.
Pares and Lanza already have 15 blankets collected. The drive started on Thursday and the deadline is Feb. 28.
The goal is 100 blankets. Pares said she plans to take the blankets to Geisinger personally and drop them off.
Pares also started an online fundraiser to help pay for her medical bills.
To find it, visit the website — gofundme.com — and search “Keish Pares”