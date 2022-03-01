Babies whose mothers were vaccinated against COVID-19 during pregnancy were less likely to be hospitalized with the virus, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC study showed that babies whose mothers had received two shots of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during pregnancy had a 61 percent lower risk of being hospitalized with COVID in their first six months of life.
The study was conducted at 20 pediatric hospitals in 17 states between July 1, 2021, and January 17 of this year. Among 379 infants, 176 were hospitalized with COVID and 203 without the virus (control-infants).
The study specifically looked at mRNA vaccines, although similar results would likely be found with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, said Dr. Diane Timms, director of outreach for maternal fetal medicine practice at Geisinger.
“It may absolutely be, and most likely is the case, that any vaccine would have a similar effect because any time you stimulate maternal antibody production, that’s shared with the baby,” she said.
Even if mothers received a vaccine prior to pregnancy, some COVID antibodies are still found in their babies’ cord blood, Timms said, but the immunity response is probably higher if the vaccine is given during pregnancy.
She also pointed out that vaccinating mothers during pregnancy is not new. Some vaccines, like pertussis, are intentionally given in the third trimester because vaccinating the mother stimulates additional antibodies that stay with the baby for about six months.
“Pertussis is in the community, so it’s something that babies can potentially be exposed to, and babies can’t be vaccinated themselves against pertussis until they’re about six months old,” she said.
Depending on the season, doctors also recommend a flu vaccine.
“Similar to COVID, flu is not kind to pregnant women,” Timms said. “Both COVID and flu tend to cause more severe disease in pregnancy, so we know that comes with a maternal risk for getting really ill. But also when moms get really, really sick there’s a chance that babies are delivered prematurely or that other pregnancy complications come from that.”
Numbers tell the story
The CDC study provides physicians with evidence that the COVID vaccine is not just for maternal protection but definitely can provide an ongoing pediatric benefit. Of the 379 hospitalized infants in the study, 176 had COVID and 203 did not.
“Case-infants were hospitalized with COVID-19 as the primary reason for admission or had clinical symptoms consistent with acute COVID-19,” the report said. “Of the 43 case-infants admitted to an ICU, 88 percent had mothers who were unvaccinated. The mothers of the one case-infant who required ECMO and one case-infant who died were both unvaccinated.”
As compelling as these numbers may be, some women understandably hesitate to inject something into their bodies while pregnant.
“I think it’s important to understand, we’re not injecting into your bloodstream. We’re putting it into your muscle,’ Timms said.
She explained that the vaccine components cause an immune response, but then the actual components or chemicals, so to say, are broken down by the body.
“The other thing we know is that those vaccine components are unlikely to cross the placenta,” she said. “So the fetus is not being directly exposed to the parts of the vaccine, but the antibodies that mom produces are able to cross the placenta and impact the baby in a positive way.
“Just like when you take a Tylenol, that’s not in your body forever. Eventually it gets metabolized, and it’s gone. The same thing happens with vaccines. The actual components of the vaccine are metabolized by the body and are gone. So the vaccines you got when you were a little kid are not still inside you someplace. But your immunity to those things that you developed by being exposed to the vaccine, that you keep.”
Mindful of vaccination concerns and the credibility of information found online, Timms recommends talking with patients’ providers.
“It’s a lot easier to Google it and try to learn for yourself than it is to actually have the conversation,” she said. “But there’s a lot of misleading information out there, and it’s potentially causing harm to our mothers and their babies, so we really hope patients feel comfortable getting their doctor’s opinion on it. That’s the most important message. Please seek truth from people who can give it to you.”