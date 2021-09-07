DANVILLE — Unvaccinated pregnant women have more to worry about from COVID than from the vaccine itself.
Dr. Brytanie Marshall, a general OB-GYN physician at Geisinger Medical Center, said the vaccine is safe, as determined by “nine months of data and tens of thousands of women who received it and have not had any harmful effects.”
A study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) included data on women who were vaccinated at various stages of pregnancies.
“With this vaccine, we’re not seeing any impact on the baby’s development or growth,” Marshall said. “With COVID, we’re seeing babies not growing as well.”
The Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine (SMFM) cites the CDC study. SMFM reports that, “The CDC, along with other federal partners, are monitoring people who have been vaccinated for serious side effects. So far, more than 139,000 pregnant people have been vaccinated. No unexpected pregnancy or fetal problems have occurred. There have been no reports of any increased risk of pregnancy loss, growth problems, or birth defects.”
Marshall said that the vaccination against COVID-19 is recommended during pregnancies, just as vaccines for maladies such as flu and pertussis are recommended during pregnancies.
“It’s the only way to protect baby,” she said. “There is nothing in this COVID vaccine that even theoretically poses a risk to the pregnancy.”
Pregnant women vulnerableMarshall said the vaccine does not become the virus inside the body. Vaccines for such afflictions as chicken pox or anything with a live flu vaccine would not be administered to a pregnant woman.
Marshall said there could be the usual mild side effects of the COVID vaccine, such as body aches or a slight fever, but those also would not affect the pregnancy.
The physician said the COVID vaccine may not completely protect anyone from COVID, but the case would be much less severe. It also is recommended for anyone who has had COVID, she said.
“Pregnant women are especially vulnerable to get seriously ill with COVID,” Marshall said. “We’re not seeing COVID itself causing problems in the fetus. Babies are not coming out with COVID. But if the mom is exposed around delivery, the baby could be exposed to COVID.”
Pregnant women who are vaccinated against COVID pass those antibodies onto the fetus, who then would have some antibodies to fight off the disease after birth. Doctors also recommended the vaccine for mothers who are breastfeeding their babies because they will pass on the protective antibodies to their infant through their breast milk, Marshall said.
She did not know if COVID booster shot would be needed in the future.
“The faster we have more people vaccinated, the more we slow down the virus,” Marshall said. “That’s the only way we are going to eradicate this virus.”
The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) also backs COVID vaccinations for pregnant women.
“ACOG recommends that all eligible persons, including pregnant and lactating individuals, receive a COVID-19 vaccine or vaccine series,” the organization states on its website. “Obstetrician-gynecologists and other women’s health care practitioners should lead by example by being vaccinated and encouraging eligible patients to be vaccinated as well.”
Marshall said women who have any other questions about the vaccine should talk with their doctor.