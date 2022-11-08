NORTHUMBERLAND — The Northumberland County Veterans Affairs is partnering with the American Legion Post 44 to sponsor a Cram the Van event on Friday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in the parking lot of the American Legion Post 44 next to Surplus Outlet on Route 11, Northumberland.
Donations of personal hygiene products (soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste) and cold weather supplies (scarves, gloves, hats, warm socks) are requested. Donations should be new in original packaging. All donations can be brought to the American Legion Post 44 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Friday. Donated items will be used to cram the van.
Each month, the American Legion Post 44 hosts a Military Share Food Box distribution to eligible veterans. Approximately 150 Northumberland County veterans and their families receive food boxes each month. All donations received during the Cram the Van event will be distributed to the veterans receiving food boxes during the month of November.
The Military Share Food Boxes contain fresh produce, milk, eggs, cheese, and pantry staples. To be eligible for the food boxes, a veteran must complete an application and verify veteran status.
According to the Central PA Food Bank’s website, more than 20 percent of households receiving food assistance have at least one member who has served, or is currently serving, in the military. The Central PA Food Bank delivers military share food boxes to 28 distribution sites in central Pennsylvania and serves more than 45,000 veterans through the program. The American Legion Post 44 is one of the distribution sites. Monetary donations provide the funding for these food boxes.