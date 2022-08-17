Both lanes of Interstate 80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, were closed Wednesday evening due to an overturned tractor-trailer.
PennDOT sent out an alert about the closure at 3:11 p.m. as of 8 p.m., the lane restriction was still in place, according to the department's 511pa.com.
According to the initial report from PennDOT, traffic was being detoured off Exit 212B, Williamsport, onto Interstate 180 West to Route 220 North.
PennDOT officials said they expected the roadway to be closed until early evening. Motorist should expect delays and drive with caution in the area.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511pa.com, which is free and available 24 hours a day.