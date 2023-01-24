MANDATA — Emergency personnel are on the scene of a severe vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer on Route 225 near the Line Mountain High School in Northumberland County.
Motorists are advised that Route 225 is closed between Hepner Road and Hatchery Road in Lower Mahanoy Township.
A detour using local roads is in effect, a spokesman for the state Department of Transportation said. The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
The crash also damaged electrical lines in the area, according to emergency communications.
More information will be published as it becomes available.