Interstate 80 westbound is closed near the interchanges with Route 147 and Interstate 180 following a multi-vehicle crash this morning in Northumberland County.
According to PennDOT, both lanes are shut down and traffic is being detoured at Exit 212B (Williamsport) onto Interstate 180.
The crash occurred around a 8 a.m. according to 511pa.com.
Drivers are reminded to slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution around the accident scene.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.