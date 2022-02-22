A portion of Route 61 in southeastern Northumberland County is closed this morning due to a vehicle crash.
According to PennDOT, Route 61 is closed between Route 487 in Shamokin Township and Badmans Hill Road in Ralpho Township following a crash that occurred just before 5 a.m.
All lanes of the road are closed, according to 511pa.com.
A detour using local roads is in place. PennDOT said the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.