ELYSBURG — Route 487 southwest of Elysburg is expected to be closed for several hours following a crash involving multiple vehicles this morning.
The crash occurred around 9:33 a.m. along Route 487 near Hillside Avenue.
Route 487 is closed between Route 61 in Paxinos and Route 54 in Elysburg, according to 511pa.com.
One of the vehicles involved struck a utility pole, knocking it down and pulling wires in the process. According to PPL's outage map, power is out to 254 customers near the scene of the crash.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.