STONINGTON — A crash forced a portion of Route 61 to be closed in both directions for most of the day Monday.
According to emergency communications, the crash occurred near Crocus Road along Route 61, just east of Stonington around 10 a.m. Utility poles were damaged and wires, which knocked power out to several dozen homes in the area.
Emergency crews closed Route 61 from Stonington to Shamrock Road. Several other accidents have occurred near the scene due to icy conditions, officials reported.
A detour using Main Street, Snydertown Road/Bottle Road, and Route 487 was in place.