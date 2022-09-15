DANVILLE — A lane restriction is place along Interstate 80 eastbound near mile marker 226 in Montour County due to a multi-vehicle crash this afternoon
Motorists can expect the right/driving lane to be closed approximately 2-miles east of the Danville/Route 54 interchange. Delays are expected to continue into the afternoon especially during the peak traffic hours between 2-6 p.m. There may be residual delays into the evening hours.
Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.