TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle accident involving a tractor-trailer blocked all lanes of travel on Interstate 80 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, on Wednesday, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Joshua Herman reported that the crash occurred on I-80 westbound at mile marker 211.5 at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday.
Steven M. Zuby, 55, of Coal Township, was driving a 2006 International Truck Engine. He was negotiating a right curve onto the ramp to I-80 westbound from I-80 eastbound when one of the trailer tires became disabled, police said.
Zuby lost control, causing the truck to overturn and travel onto the westbound lanes, blocking all traffic, police said.
Virgina A. Barber, 62, of Rock Island, Ill., was driving a 2015 Subaru Forester west on I-80 and attempted to swerve out of the path of the truck. Barber struck the truck in the undercarriage area, causing damage to the driver’s side battery box and gas tank, police said.
Both vehicles came to final rest on I-80 disabled. They both had to be towed from the scene, police said.
Zuby was wearing his seatbelt. He was transported by EMS to Geisinger in Danville for an unknown injury, police said.
Barber was wearing her seatbelt. She was transported by EMS to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg for an unknown injury, police said.
Barber’s passenger, Thomas Ring, 74, of Rock Island, Ill., was wearing his seatbelt and not injured, police said.
I-80 was closed in the area for the crash for six hours for accident scene clearance, police said.
Zuby was cited for a speeding violation, police said.
The investigation continues, police said.