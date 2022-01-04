Crashes up on Pa. highways over holiday
The Pennsylvania State Police investigated 471 motor vehicle crashes — including crashes that killed two people and injured 97 others — over the New Year’s holiday weekend from Dec. 31, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022.
Alcohol was a factor in 8% of the crashes statewide, state police reported, including one fatal crash, and resulted in 278 DUI arrests. State Troopers also arrested 248 individuals on criminal charges and issued 10,233 traffic citations.
The number of crashes was up from last year (460 to 471) as were the number of people injured. The number of speeding citations statewide dropped from 6,410 in 2021 to 3,632 in 2022.
In Troop F, which includes Milton, Selinsgrove and Stonington Barracks among others, there were 31 crashes, including one death. Three of the crashes were alcohol related and 472 speeding tickets were issued over the holiday, the second-most of any troop.
