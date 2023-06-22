MOUNT CARMEL — Two separate crashes have shut down portions of Routes 54 and 61 in an around Mount Carmel this morning, PennDOT is reporting.
Both lanes of Route 61 are closed between Third Street and East Fifth Street in Mount Carmel. A detour using Locust Gap Highway and Route 61 is in place.
Another crash along Route 54 has closed that road in both directions between Natalie and Mount Carmel. A local detour is in place there, as well, using Brennans Farm Road, Morganton Street, and Marion Heights Road.
Motorists should be alert, drive with caution and expect delays in travel near the crash sites. Live updates are available here.