Two separate crashes within several minutes of each other Tuesday morning shut down Interstate 80 for more than an hour, according to state police at Milton
The first crash occurred at 7:53 a.m. along Interstate 80 westbound, just west of the on ramp from Interstate 180. According to police, a 2022 Subaru Essent, driven by Julia R. Snyder, 62, of Muncy, was traveling on the ramp from 180 eastbound to Interstate 80 westbound at mile marker 211.7.
Police said Snyder merged into the travel lane of Interstate 80 westbound and hit the side of a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Todd W. Lentz, 45, of New Columbia. Snyder’s vehicle crossed both lanes of traffic and struck a guide rail before coming to rest on its side in the median of Interstate 80.
Lentz’s vehicle, police said, spun counter-clockwise and came to rest in the right lane of Interstate 80.
Police said Snyder had a suspected minor injury and was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital.
Moments later, two vehicles crashed into each other after they tried to avoid the first crash in heavy fog conditions.
According to police, Jermaine R. Sterling, 44, of Jersey City, N.J., was driving westbound on Interstate 80 at mile marker 211.6 in a Mack Truck. Sharon K. Vanatta, 52, of New Columbia, was also driving westbound in a 2016 Ford Expedition.
Police said Sterling swerved into the right lane to avoid striking another vehicle stopped for the first crash.
Sterling’s truck hit the driver’s side of Vanatta’s vehicle. Vanatta’s vehicle eventually stopped along the shoulder and had damage along the driver’s side.
Vanatta was transported to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville by a Milton Fire Department ambulance.
No conditions were available on the crash victims on Tuesday night.