As we celebrate the creation of the first federal Juneteenth holiday, it is ironic that Republicans across the country are trying to pass laws that would outlaw the teaching of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in public schools. CRT is a broad current of thought that acknowledges the persistence of racial prejudice and white supremacy in American history.
Such proposals are blatant violations of the First Amendment, intending to prohibit the articulation of particular ideas.
Those who oppose CRT have the right to argue against it, but they don’t have the right to prohibit it. Can they make the case that slavery from 1619 to 1865 had nothing to do with racism? Can they affirm that segregation before 1954 had nothing to do with racism? If they think they can make those arguments, they should go for it.
John Peeler,
Lewisburg