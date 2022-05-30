LEWISBURG — Jessi Almstead, owner of Bluebird Atelier, which opened its doors on Thursday afternoon, had a dream to open a creative space at 217 Market St. in Lewisburg.
Atelier means workshop or studio, Almstead said. “It is an educational space where creativity is at the heart of everything. We are inspiring creativity to promote knowledge,” she said.
She came up with the idea “many years ago,” she said. “I have eleven years of experience in the classroom
At Bluebird Atelier, there will be programs for age groups from toddler to adults.
“We’ll have some adult workshops in the fall as well as early childhood programs,” Almstead said.
Almstead plans to run 11 weeks of summer camp. Each week will be unique with its own separate sign-up. “We’re starting with that. We’ll have a summer full of fun and creating things,” she said. “That is what we are all about.”
Almstead was helped by SBDC Bucknell consultant Amber Guerrero, who specializes in digital services, such as website development.
“We made sure she was taking good advantage of social media,” Guerrero said. “Sometimes people have a fear that they are going to bother people with too much messaging.
Guerrero advised Almstead on how many messages to send out on social media.
She said she also suggested hosting an open house and ribbon-cutting to Almstead.