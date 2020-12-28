One Valley Road, a portion of Creek Road in Union, remains closed due to flooding this morning according to PennDOT.
PennDOT cautions drivers to never drive through flooded roadways. According to PennDOT, "it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Anyone who drives around barriers intended to close a road can face increased penalties if emergency responders are called to rescue motorists who disregard traffic control signs.
Creek Road remains closed between Libby Road and Shirk Road in Lewis Township.
A stretch of River Road between North Water Street to Winter Farm Lane in Kelly Township, Union County, is now open.
In Snyder County, Middle Creek Road is back open, along with Route 11 between Route 15 in Monroe Township and Route 147 in Northumberland.