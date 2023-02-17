A Cressona cabinet-manufacturing company is offering a shuttle service from the Sunbury area to boost employment recruitment.
St. Martin America CEO Peter Li said the Cressona company wants to hire people with skills in the industry and has added a passenger van that shuttles employees to the company from Sunbury and Milton to encourage Valley residents to join the 10-year-old company.
"We're happy with the people we've hired from the (Valley)," said Li.
Dean Geiler, the company's chief operating officer, said there are vacant positions that need to be filled in finishing and assembling, with a starting hourly pay of between $15 and $17.
The company operates one shift, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.