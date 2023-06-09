RIVERSIDE — State officials and local government representatives came together Thursday morning to recognize and award Crest Haven Farm Market as the Small Business Association’s (SBA) Eastern Pennsylvania Entrepreneurial Success of the Year.
“It’s always a pleasure to recognize the achievements of entrepreneurs such as Shawn Snyder and Scott Keefer,” said Steve Dixel, SBA Eastern Pennsylvania director.
Crest Haven is in its 52nd year of operation, and its 6th year under Snyder’s and Keefer’s ownership.
Snyder and Keefer met while working at a manufacturer in rural Central Pennsylvania. Both grew up in the Susquehanna Valley. When the chance to purchase the farm market came around, they knew the time was right to pursue their dreams of business ownership.
They reached out to their local Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Bucknell University for assistance. Throughout the entire process of acquisition, consultants at the SBDC helped guide them as they received SBA-guaranteed financing from M&T Bank.
When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted society and businesses alike, Crest Haven again counted on the SBA through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that helped them keep their employees on payroll and continue operations.
“We are proud our SBA loan programs helped them purchase Crest Haven Farm Market and sustain the business during the pandemic,” Dixel said. “Scott and Shawn have demonstrated commitment to honoring the history of the business they acquired and the community they serve; and with the assistance from Bucknell University’s SBDC, they have dedicated themselves to growing Crest Haven Farm Market for the long term.”
In the third year of operation, “they saw the net worth of the business break into positive territory, and they are grateful to be building a community institution of tangible value not only to their community, but also to themselves, their families, and their employees,” said Steve Stumbris, SBDC director.
“Seven years ago, these two guys walked into my office and made the grand announcement that they wanted to buy the farm market,” said Denny Hummer, SBDC assistant director. “I had shopped there my whole life and didn’t know it was for sale. These guys did their homework. I don’t know two harder worker guys than Shawn and Scott.
“They were able to break an early goal of $1 million in sales in just their second year of operation, and their goal of hitting $5 million in annual revenue seems not that far off,” Hummer said.
Their success can not only be measured in sales, employment, and net worth; but also in the many ways in which they consistently go above and beyond to serve their community, Hummer said.
“They are the very definition of community,” Hummer continued.
Crest Haven has helped organizations such as schools, churches, and fire companies in their fundraising efforts. The Danville & Riverside Food Bank recognized them for their service in helping those less fortunate during the pandemic.
“It’s an honor to be named SBA’s Eastern Pennsylvania Entrepreneurial Success of the Year,” said Keefer. “Our vision is to stay in business and keep growing for at least another five decades of success and service to our community.”
Pa. State Sen. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, Sunbury, and Pa. House Rep. Mike Stender, R-108, Sunbury, were on hand to congratulate Keefer and Snyder.
“This is a great story for everybody to aspire to,” Stender said. “These owners really help the local economy.”
Keefer and Snyder have continued a Crest Haven tradition of stocking their store with food from local vendors, supporting over 20 other local small businesses. Under their proprietorship, the farm market sales and staff have tripled in the last three years, and a second location has been added in Bloomsburg.
“I can’t begin to tell you how important our employees have been to our success, through the whole process,” said Snyder. “I’m very happy about the award.”
SBA’s Eastern Pennsylvania Entrepreneurial Success of the Year award winner is selected from among nominees located across the 40 counties of eastern Pennsylvania. National Small Business Week recognizes the small business community’s contribution to the American economy. Learn more about National Small Business Week at www.sba.gov/NSBW.