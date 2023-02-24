Danville fire

Rob Inglis/The Daily Item

Fire crews battle an apartment fire along Rooney Avenue in Danville.

DANVILLE — Fire crews in Danville knocked down a fire in an apartment complex just off the borough's main street on Friday morning.

The first call came in just before 11 a.m. for a working commercial fire along Rooney Avenue. The street runs parallel to Mill Street and sits between Mill Street and Route 54.

Crews quickly knocked down the flames on the multi-apartment unit. Flamese were seen coming out of the roof.

This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.

