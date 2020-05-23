At least 80 firefighters from several Valley departments converged on a Northumberland double home and are battling to control a second alarm building fire that spread to both sides of the structure.
According to Northumberland Fire Chief Brian Gink, firefighters are still attempting to control the blaze at 673 Duke St., Northumberland. Initial reports of the fire went out around 4:15 p.m.
Parts of Route 147 in Northumberland borough, from Fifth through Eighth streets, are closed as crews operate.
Northumberland police said everyone is out of the structure.
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.