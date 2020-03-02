NORTHUMBERLAND — Route 11 northbound is closed for about a half-mile to allow emergency and cleanup crews to respond to a spill from a train this morning in Point Township.
Crews are on the scene of the hazmat incident which occurred when a tanker being pulled by a North Shore engine northeast toward Danville leaked an unspecified liquid.
Fire crews are on the scene with Northumberland County hazmat response team. A spill response team from Northridge Group has been called to the scene as well, officials said.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.