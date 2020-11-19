Crews are still battling a working house fire along Hoy Road in Turbot Township in northern Northumberland County this morning.
Flames are still coming out of the roof of the two-story home with gray smoke emerging from the home.
The first call came in about 11:50 a.m. and a second alarm was called within a few minutes. Crews from Northumberland, Montour and Union counties are responding to the scene of the working house fire.
The initial call reported that a person was entrapped, but according to radio communication the person was able to get off of the roof of the structure.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.