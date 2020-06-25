A search has resumed this morning in Columbia County for a missing kayaker.
Emergency crews from Valley counties have returned to Catawissa this morning to continue searching for a man who went missing while kayaking Wednesday evening near Catawissa.
According to Locust Township Police, the search was called off at 11 p.m. last night after crews spent several hours searching in the area of the Susquehanna River near Catawissa, attempting to locate a white male wearing blue shorts and no shirt who was last seen kayaking with friends.
Rescue boats from Montour County were called to be part of the search last night and have returned to the scene this morning.
Police say the "male may have come out of the river somewhere but is currently considered to be missing. If you see anybody matching this description please notify the East Central Emergency Network at (570)784-6300."
This is a developing story. More information will be published when it becomes available.