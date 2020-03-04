WASHINGTONVILLE — Workers on Tuesday removed siding from a log cabin found during the demolition of a former condemned bar in Washingtonville, the first step in dismantling the cabin dating to the 1780s.
Farhat Construction foreman Roger Lehman expects piece-by-piece removal of the two-story, 1,200-square-foot cabin to begin today. It should take about a week, he said.
Company owner Fares Farhat said the front siding will be removed and debris hauled away from the site, along Water Street, Washingtonville’s main street.
Lehman said they also have to remove drywall, plaster and panels from inside the cabin.
While the cabin doesn’t have a roof, he said they will remove the rafters and store them with the cabin in a barn. The exact location isn’t being disclosed for safety reasons.
The Montour-DeLong Community Fair plans to hire a contractor to reconstruct the cabin during the 2021 fair, fair board secretary Ruth Marr said following last week’s Washingtonville Borough Council meeting.
The council, the Montour County commissioners and fair board are expected to sign a memorandum of understanding. County commissioners approved Community Development Block Grant funds for the excavation.
Lehman said they will also have to fill in three basements at the site that were added after each addition. One of the basements once housed mules, he said.
According to the agreement, the discovery of the cabin has received local, national and international public and media attention largely advocating for preservation of the structure with the borough not having a proper location to adequately showcase it. The fair, as a county tourist attraction, is located less than a mile from Washingtonville at 5848 Broadway Road. The agreement states the cabin would increase tourism and preserve history.
The municipality will sell the cabin to the fair board association for $1.
The contractor will deconstruct the wall beams, floor joists and ceiling rafters by hand, collect as much mortar sealant, called chinking, from between the beams as possible and photograph and catalog the beams. Farhat will also transport, unload, stack and document the pieces at the site where it will be stored at no charge for 18 months.
Lehman said they expect to prepare blueprints of the cabin with each log stamped with a number. “We don’t want to rush this as to how sensitive it is,” he said.
The structure will be dismantled from the top down, he said.
The fair expects to obtain donations, grants and volunteers for the reconstruction.
The fair reserves the right to reconstruct the cabin in a manner modified from its discovery including adding electric, heating, ventilation, air conditioning or plumbing, according to the agreement.
If the fair board is unsuccessful in reconstructing the structure at the fairgrounds and wishes to sell the remnants of the cabin, any proceeds shall be remitted to the county to reimburse its investment of the public grant, the agreement states.