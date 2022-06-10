The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a closure and lane restriction will take place while crews perform maintenance work on Veterans Memorial Bridge in Sunbury this weekend.
On Sunday, the northbound lanes of the bridge will be closed between Route 147 in Sunbury and Routes 11/15 in Shamokin Dam while a PennDOT contractor clears debris from under the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
Route 61 northbound traffic will use Route 147 north, Route 11 south, to Routes 11/15. The detour will be in place while work is being performed.
Route 61 southbound traffic can expect the left lane to be restricted.
Work will be performed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes and drive with caution, according to PennDOT.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.