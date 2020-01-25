NORTHUMBERLAND — Crews will be replacing railroad crossing signals just north of the Packer Island Bridge next week, but PennDOT doesn't expect any delays.
Motorists traveling Route 147/King Street in Northumberland Borough, Northumberland County, are advised that SEDA COG Joint Rail Authority plans to replace the railroad crossing signals just north of Packer Island Bridge.
The work will be completed during daylight hours starting Monday. Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday.
Traffic traveling on Route 147 will be unrestricted and no delays are expected. Motorists are advised to be alert and use caution while the contractor, Diamondback Signals, installs new signal equipment.
