SUNBURY — Fifty Shikellamy High School students are hot on the case of a “homicide” that occurred in Apartment 214 of the high school.
In this instance, the Shikellamy Law Enforcement Club is investigating a pretend case that replicates an actual homicide that occurred in 2011. Law enforcement club leader and Shikellamy Police Chief Shawn Williams was investigating the homicide for the Pennsylvania State Police during that time.
Williams said he wanted to give students a hands-on experience of visiting a crime scene and give them the opportunity to come up with their own conclusions.
The students said they loved it.
“This was so interesting and I am excited to see if the evidence I found matches the real case,” freshman Cheyanna Rains, 15, said. “I really enjoyed this learning experience on what investigators go through.”
Williams, with the help of the Shikellamy theater department, Superintendent Jason Bendle and staff members, took classroom 214 and made it into an apartment with a sofa, table, chairs, a television and all of the instruments of crime, including fake blood and broken glass.
Senior George Shearer, who is in the theater department, arrived before the students and portrayed the individual who was discovered deceased.
“This was a blast for me,” he said. “I am so happy to be able to help out and give other students a real-life scenario where they must discover what happened.” Fellow theater member Lynsie Troutman also participated by helping with the makeup for Shearer, Williams said.
Prior to the students arriving at the “apartment” inside the school, they were briefed by Williams who explained the situation before handing out rubber gloves, notebooks and assignments to students when they arrived at the scene.
Freshman Logan Wiest was assigned to state police forensic photographer and was tasked with taking pictures of the scene.
“Chief Williams has really put a great club together and he gives us great hands-on activities,” he said. “I really enjoy the club and plan on being in this for the next four years.”
Freshman Natalie Keller, 15, agreed.
“This was so much fun,” she said. “It makes us think and now I am excited to see if what I discovered was right.”
Williams would not reveal the actual true-life case just yet but said at the end of the week he will gather the club in the auditorium and play a television show that featured the actual event after the case was solved.
“It’s all so exciting,” Rains said. “I really got into this and I can’t wait to see if I was right.”
Bendle attended one of the sessions and got to tour the “crime scene.”
“Chief Williams created an experience that is unique,” he said. “I would guess this is the first time that high school students got to experience something of this high level. It was great to see our students so actively engaged in this.”
“I want to thank everyone who participated, including the staff at the high school for allowing us the time for students to attend,” Williams said.
“I also want to thank the students for their interest and the theatre department for helping us get this all together.”
Next up the law enforcement club will also be visiting the state police academy in Hershey in the coming weeks, Williams said.