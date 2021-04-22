MIDDLEBURG — During National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch reminds residents of the advancements made to protect the rights of crime victims.
“Serving victims is at the heart of our criminal justice system,” said Piecuch. “As long as there are offenders creating victims, we here at the District Attorney’s Office will continue fighting to make sure that the victims are treated with the dignity, fairness and respect they deserve.”
In Pennsylvania during the past 30 years there has been the addition of a crime victims' bill of rights, a state Office of Victim Advocate and implementation of the PA SAVIN program which provides victims' access to the status of a jailed offender and allows residents to anonymously register for automated telephone or email notification of an inmate's release, transfer or escape.
Contact the Snyder County District Attorney’s Office at 837-4233 for more information regarding PA SAVIN or other services available to crime victims. Online resources can be found at www.pacrimevictims.org.
— MARCIA MOORE