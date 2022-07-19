SUNBURY — All criminal charges filed against a Shamokin man accused of impersonating a federal agent were dismissed on Monday due to a Rule 600 violation.
Michael Robinson, 58, was scheduled for a one-day trial on Tuesday in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr., but the judge prior to jury selection on Monday dismissed misdemeanor charges of impersonating a public servant, disorderly conduct and two counts of disrupting a meeting.
Rule 600 is the Pennsylvania Criminal Code statute governing speedy trials. According to Rule 600, the commonwealth must bring a criminal defendant to trial within 365 days of when charges are filed. If the commonwealth does not do that and fails to exercise “due diligence,” the charges against the defendant can be dismissed with prejudice against the commonwealth.
Robinson on Aug. 12 and 13, 2019, was accused of identifying himself as a federal racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations (RICO) investigator and threatened to arrest city council members at Shamokin and Sheriff Bob Wolfe at the county courthouse, according to court documents.
Robinson has been free on unsecured bail since a Nov. 6, 2019, bail reduction hearing.
Robinson also allegedly provoked a fight inside the prison in 2019 and was charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct. He is scheduled for jury selection on Oct. 17 and trial on Oct. 18, both in front of Woelfel.