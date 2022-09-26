SELINSGROVE — Valley law enforcement and first responders are handling more serious incidents than ever and sometimes require help in dealing with the trauma that follows, said Snyder County Emergency Management coordinator Derick Shambach.
"Before we just sucked it up" when responding to horrific accidents or scenes, he said. "We're starting to see more critical incidents" such as suicides and fatal accidents.
To aid first responders and make sure they are able to cope with the stressful work, Tiffany Gum, a mental health clinician at Snyder County Prison, obtained a $15,000 state Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant to train officials in providing support to their peers.
Sixteen participants from Snyder County EMA, Sheriff's Office, probation and prison; Union County probation; and Susquehanna and Bucknell universities' public safety offices are taking part in a three-day training given by Barb Ertl, of the International Critical Incident Stress Foundation.
Since traumatic experiences can affect an individual's ability to work, handle stress and function within a family or community, she said, crisis intervention may be necessary.
That could involve talking with the individual or referring them to counseling or pastoral services.
"Ultimately we're trying to help people get back to their norm" after responding to a crisis that impacts them emotionally, said Ertl.
Most first responders, about 85 percent, who are involved in a traumatic experience do continue to function normally, Ertl said, and some even experience what she described as "post-traumatic growth" and emerge better for it.
It's the 10 percent of people who are unable to shake the experience that need someone to help them through experiences that are known to cause suicide rates and post-traumatic stress among first responders to soar.
Shamar Whitmore, a public safety officer at Bucknell, said traumatic experiences he experienced in high school, including the death by suicide of a classmate, the violent death of a cousin and health-related death of a grandparent all in the same year, led him to want to work in the criminal justice field.
The information he's learning at the training held at the East Snyder Building in Selinsgrove will not only help "when I walk into a traumatic situation" but benefit his colleagues and the people he serves. "Mental health issues and trauma are at the root of the cause of a lot of crimes."
Regardless of whether a first responder is a paid professional or volunteer, said Snyder County Sheriff John Zechman, "they're still exposed to danger" and having an understanding how trauma can impact an individual will help others to know what resources are needed to keep them on the job and emotionally stable.
Ertl said a goal of the training is to "sharpen your senses to know when intervention is needed."