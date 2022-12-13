STATE COLLEGE — A large cross-country storm that will unleash blizzard conditions in the northern United States will likely drop 2 to 4 inches of snow and sleet across the Central Susquehanna Valley from Thursday morning through noon on Friday, AccuWeather meteorologists report today.
The storm will likely create a spinoff system near the Atlantic coast that could bury some locations to our north with a foot or more of snow, as well as trigger areas of icy conditions and coastal flooding.
"A storm will develop near southeastern Virginia on Thursday, and will track just off the New Jersey coast on Friday and finally spin near southeastern New England on Saturday," AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.
The positioning of the storm will allow cold air from Canada to be pulled south into the Northeast and help produce a widespread snowfall for a large part of the region, she added.
AccuWeather forecasters have highlighted an area north and west of Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, along stretches of I-68 and I-70, where an accumulation of ice is expected from Wednesday night to Thursday. This zone includes about 200 miles of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in southern Pennsylvania from near Lancaster and Harrisburg to east of Pittsburgh.
This icy mix zone that may include some sleet will extend into parts of southern and central Pennsylvania. The most significant icing is forecast to occur over a small area of south-central Pennsylvania, western Maryland, northeastern West Virginia and northwestern Virginia, where at least 0.25 of an inch of ice can accumulate, potentially bringing down some tree limbs and causing power outages.
Rain is the most likely form of precipitation in the Interstate 95 corridor from Boston to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. The heavy rainfall, when combined with gusty winds, will lead to urban flooding and poor travel conditions. Motorists are likely to encounter ponding and poor visibility, while airline delays will be possible due to visibility, wind and slick runways at the major hubs.
The air will trend progressively colder in areas not too far to the north and west of I-95, and precipitation will transition from a snow and rain mix in some of the suburbs to all or mostly snow over the mountains, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
At this early stage, "the greatest chance of 6 inches or more of snow will be from north of I-80 in Pennsylvania, north through upstate New York and in central and northern New England," Gilbert said.
"Not only does the storm have the potential to produce a heavy rate of snow, but in some locations from Pennsylvania to New England, snow could fall for more than 24 hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis added.
The storm's slow movement will increase the potential for a foot or more of snow to fall from east-central New York to the ski country of northern New England.