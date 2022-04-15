PAXINOS — The Paxinos Cross service will return Saturday after two years and will celebrate the 61st time that hundreds will gather for an Easter service on a mountain.
Kevin Shervinskie, a cross committee member, said the committee along with the Boy Scouts of Elysburg Troop 247 and Shamokin Troop 254 are excited to be able to welcome everyone back to the site just off Fig Road at 2:30 p.m.
The location of the cross can be accessed from Route 61 turning onto Irish Valley Road, right on Schoolhouse Road and right on Fig Road to the entrance site.
“The Scouts ask the public to arrive an hour before the service to be able to make the journey to the site of the cross, and dress appropriately for the mountainous terrain and weather,” Shervinskie said. “Some people prefer to hike the one-mile mountain road, others with an appropriate vehicle take the drive, while others take advantage of van transportation as provided.”
The original cross was erected in 1961 by Explorer Scouts of the Paxinos and Irish Valley area led by the late Johnny Miller, Shervinskie said.
“After 25 years of exposure to the weather, the late Harvey Buriak saw a vision of re-erecting the cross in 1986 and led his Boy Scouts of Troop 250 to the mountain and to complete this task,” he said.
“The Scouts would then camp at the area of the cross each year during the Easter weekend, and illuminate the cross using portable lights and a generator. Since that time Mother Nature once again played its toll on that wooden cross and now has been replaced with sturdy life-lasting aluminum cross. With additional work the cross is now illuminated every night throughout the year using solar-powered energy to maintain the illumination,” he said.
The event will feature guest speaker Darlene Richardson, who will deliver the message she titled “Back at the Cross” with reflections from Hebrews Verse 12 Chapters 1-3, Shervinskie said.
“Darlene is a very active member with Clarks Grove United Methodist Church and furthered her religious dedication by becoming a Lay Leader having attended classes with the Eastern Conference of the Methodist Church Laity Academy and serves as a Christ Servant Minister,” Shervinskie said.
The return of the cross ceremony has some who attend various Easter services in Sunbury excited to be part of the event.
“I think it’s great that people will be able to gather together and worship,” Wanda Diehl, 73, of Coal Township, said Thursday. “These are the things that have been missed and to hear this is returning is a big deal for our area.”