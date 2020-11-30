Summer baseball will return to Williamsport and State College this year.
On Monday, Major League Baseball and Prep Baseball Report (PBR) announced the new MLB Draft League set to launch in 2021. The league, which will include the Williamsport Crosscutters and State College Spikes, becomes the first in the country focused on top prospects eligible to be drafted by MLB Clubs that summer.
According to a release from the Crosscutters, the MLB Draft League will feature a 68-game regular season that is scheduled to run from late May to mid-August with an annual All-Star Break centered around the MLB Draft. "Players will receive unprecedented visibility to MLB Club scouts through in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology, as well as instruction from former MLB players and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes," the released stated. "MLB and Prep Baseball Report will assign players and coaching staffs for each team as well as provide league administrative functions."
The Crosscutters and spikes will be joined by the Trenton Thunder (formerly of the Double-A Eastern League) Mahoning Valley Scrappers and West Virginia Black Bears (all formerly of the New York-Penn League) as founding members of the MLB Draft League. MLB is in advanced negotiations with a sixth club which will be announced in the coming weeks.
"We are ecstatic to have Williamsport continue to be a gateway to the Majors in the all new MLB Draft League and cannot wait for another season of Crosscutters baseball," said Peter B. Freund, the principal owner of the Crosscutters.