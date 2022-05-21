DANVILLE —Approximately 35 people attended a rally in support of abortion rights in Memorial Park, Danville, Saturday.
The rally was held weeks after the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion suggesting the justices may overturn the historic 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion across the U.S.
“I was horrified by the (Roe vs. Wade) draft memo,” said Jill Carlson. She said she came out to support Roe v. Wade because she has a daughter and granddaughter.
“In the last few weeks we have seen unprecedented support for Roe V. Wade,” said Jessica Brittain, organizing director for Action Together NEPA, an activist organization promoting social and economic justice in Northeastern Pennsylvania.
“We believe it might have been the first abortion rights rally in Danville,” Brittain said. “It is definitely the first in recent times.”
Organizer Gia Fracalossi said the event was expected to draw close to 20 people and had approximately 80 responses online.
“This is definitely a community that came together,” she said.
One of the attendees, Penny Gearhart, said the rights women fought to get were “being eroded.”
“I don’t want to go back to when I was just a piece of property,” she said.