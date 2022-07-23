LEWISBURG — Scorching heat did not stop many people from attending the second annual Christmas in July event at Lewisburg Area Recreation Park.
Arts, crafts, good food and free swimming had many enjoying themselves despite the heat. The event was organized by Susquehanna River Valley, the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority, and C & K’s Unique Creations and Events out of Lewisburg.
The event had several small businesses including Penn State Creamery, Alcohol Infused Cupcakes, Cheese Louise cheesecakes, and many assortments of crafts.
According to Christine Teichman-Clark, co-owner of C & K’s, the event had 50 vendors but was expecting approximately 60.
“Some canceled because of heat or illness,” Teichman-Clark said.
Teichman-Clark, who helped organize the event and ran advertising, said this year’s event was bigger than 2021.
Tim Bopp, owner of Boppalouies, caters to events and fairs.
Bopp, of Bloomsburg, said this was his first year attending the Christmas in July event.
“It’s going good,” Bopp said. “It’s been fairly busy.”
Bopp said he would like to come back to the event and described his business as wanting to put a fun twist to its name.
“I thought Boppalouie’s could be a fun name for a restaurant,” Bopp said.
Pam Rosado, owner of Country Vale Alpacas, 492 Ridge Road in New Columbia, said she would have brought her alpacas to the event but could not because of the heat.
Rosado’s business provides products made from alpacas and was selling t-shirts to benefit the local animal rescue. She said the heat may have deterred many from attending the event.
“It’s been slow but I think that’s because of the weather,” Rosado said.
Tim Wells owns Deep Roots Hard Cider, 348 Back Road, Sugar Run, in Bradford County. He said he has been doing shows and other events for a long time.
“It’s a good layout, lots of shade,” Wells said about the event.
Wells said people should support local businesses.
“The economy is not so great,” said Wells.
Kringlis Crafts of Milton offers hand painted glasses, bottles, slates, signs, and other products.
Owner Kathy Inglis was seated under a pavilion and said she likes to repurpose items. Inglis said the event had lower attendance than its first year.
“It’s (the event) slower than last year,” said Inglis.
Despite a lower attendance because of the heat, Inglis did say it is a successful event.
“It’s been good,” Inglis said.