NORTHUMBERLAND — Connie Johnson has lived in Northumberland since age 3 and said she’s learned new things about her hometown while attending Saturday’s 250th Birthday Bash.
“I didn’t know the library used to be an inn called the Cross Key Inn,” she said as she clutched a newly purchased glass with the name of the inn etched on it. “Dr. Joseph Priestley owned the inn, and his great-grandchildren donated it.”
Johnson’s history lesson also included a tour of the log cabin, an old church and visits to several early American reenactors who demonstrated long ago-used self sustaining crafts in King Street Park.
Reenactor Eileen Anderson, of Watsontown, said visitors like Vickie Leach and Bonnie Morgan, both of Sunbury, were interested in learning how the many items she had on display were used more than 200 years ago.
“They want to know what the stuff is,” said Anderson, as she showed a small crowd how early Americans would heat a bath using a small cannonball heated in a fire.
Joey Smith, his wife, Georgena Smith, and his brother, Gary Smith, came out to the celebration together and stopped to learn from Mark and Deborah Wehr, of Mifflinburg, as they demonstrated using a German shnitzelbank, or carving bench, and lucet cords for knitting.
“People come out for the food, but I like the old-school demonstrations,” said Joey Smith.
The Smith brothers grew up nearby in Lithia Springs.
“It’s a laid-back rural community,” Gary Smith said of the borough celebrating its 250th anniversary this year.
“It was a Norman Rockwell-type place,” added Joey Smith of Northumberland, a community with many tree-lined streets, American flags flying off front porches and pedestrians who still greet strangers with a smile.
“I love Norry,” said Johnson. “It’s so quiet and the people are friendly. It’s a beautiful town.”
Saturday’s celebration ended with a fireworks display set off by Northumberland natives, Jeff Piaskowski, Jim Geise and brothers Aaron and Travis Steffen.
They spent about seven hours, with the help of a few other friends, setting up the shells in anticipation of the evening show.
The 250th Birthday Bash continues today in Northumberland and will include a 4 p.m. historic walking tour with four storytellers beginning at the Priestley House.