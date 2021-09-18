Hundreds of people gathered at Sunbury’s Riverfront Park for an afternoon of tasting beer and wine from local vendors at the Brews on Lake Augusta event on Saturday hosted by Sunbury's Revitalization Inc. (SRI).
“We've been doing this for a couple years now. It’s one of our largest fundraisers for SRI,” said SRI President Melissa Rowse. “It's just a chance for people to get out and enjoy the river, enjoy nice music and then get a few tastings in here and there.”
Both Runaway Stroller and Nate Myers and the Aces entertained guests with music.
Money from the $35 entrance fees will go towards local business grants, Hometown Hero banners and flower baskets around town, according to Rowse.
“We really try to put everything back into the community,” said Rowse.
Nolan Blackrock, of Sunbury, and Jonathan Santana, of Northumberland, both attended the event in hopes of supporting their community. Both of them were sampling the Cherry Tart brew from New Trail Brewing, Williamsport.
The two had been at the park from the beginning of the event and didn’t plan on leaving until the vendors packed up shop.
Cameron Rios, of Pateron, NJ, had the same plan. His brother and sister-in-law live in Selinsgrove together, bringing Rios with them to the event.
He and his family planned on staying the entire day.
“Yeah, we’re going to be alright today,” said Rios, with a laugh.