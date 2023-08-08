MONTANDON — Programs to help young parents in the Valley obtain education received $665,560 in federal funding.
State Sens. Lynda Schlegel Culver, R-27, and Gene Yaw, R-23 and the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) announced the $665,560 from the Education Leading to Employment and Career Training Program (ELECT). The funds will be used by CSIU to administer ELECT programs in the region.
ELECT works with intermediate units, school districts and charter schools to coordinate educational services for those under age 22 who are expecting or parenting a child to help them obtain a high school diploma or equivalent.
“I want to congratulate CSIU for obtaining these grants,” said Culver. “I also want to thank Governor Josh Shapiro and the Pennsylvania Department of Education for selecting CSIU for these important programs in the Susquehanna Valley that will be used to help young parents create a strong foundation for their families and, at the same time, help them achieve economic stability.”
“Expectant and parenting students, especially in rural and underserved communities, can face exceptional challenges,” Yaw said. “This funding will help provide critical resources and support to ensure that they are successful both in the classroom and at home. I am pleased to see significant investment in these programs.”
Valley residents who know a young parent who would benefit from ELECT programs should visit www.csiu.org/ELECT.
CSIU serves the needs of schools, students, families and communities for 15 school districts in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.