MONTANDON — The Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) reported a positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
CSIU officials contacted the Department of Health (DOH) and all contact tracing and health and safety protocols were followed. As a result, two CSIU programs — Work Foundations Plus, Sunbury; and Autistic Support, Shikellamy — will switch to virtual instruction to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization.
These programs will resume in-person instruction on Feb. 8. All students and staff members directly impacted by the positive case have been notified and instructed to quarantine per DOH guidelines.