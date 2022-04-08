MILTON — A Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) teacher was recognized by the Pennsylvania State Education Association.
CSIU Early Intervention Teacher Deana Gay has been selected as a 2022 PSEA Innovative Teaching Grant winner. Gay was selected for her project submission of “The Power of Playdough."
Winners are chosen by the Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Council on Instruction and Professional Development. Gay has been invited to the PSEA House of Delegates on May 13 in Philadelphia to receive the Innovative Teaching Grant Award of $1,000.