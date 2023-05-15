Two seniors from Line Mountain High School said they were crossing their fingers to be selected for the 2023 Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU) Student Art Reception.
The event, held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the CSIU Central Office at 90 Lawton Lane, celebrates student artists from Valley school district and their work. The pieces will then line the halls of the CSIU Central Office or be displayed in a hand-crafted glass cabinet.
"It feels amazing and I'm really happy to be able to do it," said Line Mountain senior Elizabeth Young, 18, of Trevorton.
Line Mountain senior Chelsey Tomlinson, 18, of Herndon, said her cousin who was part of the display in previous years told her it was an "awesome experience."
"I am really excited about it," said Tomlinson. "I'm happy to be selected."
The CSIU Art Program was implemented in 2017. Along with their art teachers, students from local school districts submit their art pieces to the CSIU. The CSIU purchases the art from the student and has the piece professionally matted and framed. If the student would like the art piece back later, they simply return the fee paid for the art.
Young's sculpture-in-the-round entitled "Girls When They" is a foam head and shoulder constructed of papier-mâché and other found objects. Young describes it as a "cutesy" piece with words of different meanings.
Tomlinson's linocut piece is entitled "Gentle Giraffe." She used a photograph she took of a giraffe at Lake Tobias Wildlife Park as her reference.
Tomlinson last year won in the 12th congressional district for the 41st Annual Congressional Art Competition. She had her artwork displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year.
Art teacher Wes Wagner said he selected the student pieces for the show at CSIU. They had to be "outstanding pieces" and original work, he said.
"They're always top pieces," he said.
Line Mountain senior Sydney Nichols, 18, of Herndon, had her work on display at CSIU last year. This year, she was selected for a Millersburg Area Art Association Scholarship after presenting her portfolio and won a $1,000 scholarship.
"It's nice to have people in the art industry see my work and give it recognition," Nichols said of the accomplishments.