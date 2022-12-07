The final parts of the northern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation project will be completed in the spring.
While the northern section is open to traffic, Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, said the nine overhead sign structures still need to be installed over two months in early 2023 between Winfield and Montandon. Work for the southern section is also moving forward.
"Traffic has been using the new roadway with very few issues," said Deptula. "Work on the southern section is proceeding as planned. The contractor is working throughout the winter in order to complete the project (for the southern section) on time."
PennDOT used its protocols for windy conditions on the new river bridge this past week when winds reached more than 35 mph. PennDOT's Regional Traffic Management Center monitors the weather and places message boards as traffic approaches the new roadway, said Deptula.
If the wind is more than 35 mph, then truck traffic is directed to use the left passenger lane on the bridge. If it's more than 65 mph, then trucks are instructed to avoid the bridge, said Deptula.
The first of the three contracts for the southern section has started. Contractor Trumbull Corporation of Pittsburgh has been moving 4.5 million cubic yards of earthwork and clearing approximately 270 acres of trees between Selinsgrove and Winfield, said Deptula.
"Blasting will get started this winter sometime," he said. "That date has not been determined. We’ll have regular updates throughout the project as work progresses."
They are also constructing erosion and sediment control, including basins and drainage structures like box culverts and pipes; improving intersections at Route 15 near Granger's Road and Route 204 near Mill Road; will realign Park Road, Fisher Road and Colonial Drive in Monroe Township next year, as well the intersections at Mill Road, App Road and Airport Road, said Deptula.
A new bridge will be installed over Sunbury Road and go over the new CSVT roadway, he said.
"There was quite a bit of utility work. It's not all complete, but a large portion is finished," said Deptula. "PPL is relocating transmission lines. Many utilities that run through the area have to be relocated."
The second contract for the construction of nine new highway structures and bridges will be bid out late next year. Construction will begin in 2024, he said.
The third contract for paving and interchanges at Selinsgrove and Shamokin Dam will begin in 2026 with an anticipated completion date of 2027, said Deptula.
Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce President/CEO Bob Garrett, a member of the chamber's transportation committee, said the chamber has a great relationship with PennDOT and considers them a "true community partner."
"On the southern section, all I can say is 'wow!'" said Garrett. "That thing is really moving along. It's just so thrilling to drive around and see it being built literally right in front of your eyes. We're thrilled to see it happening."
Garrett said the Chamber has been an advocate for the project for nearly 40 years. It was 1983 when the chamber first presented testimony on the merits of the thruway.