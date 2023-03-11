PennDOT intends to place the final parts—road signage — of the northern section of the $938 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project within weeks.
On Friday, Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, informed members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Committee that the northern section is “just about done.” While the northern section is open to traffic, the nine overhead sign structures still need to be installed between Winfield and Montandon.
“There’s a few overhead signs that need to be installed,” said Deptula. “They are being delivered. They should be going up in the near future pending winter weather events. Once there’s a couple of good weeks of good weather, we’ll start installing them.”
The 13-mile, four-lane limited-access highway includes the northern section and the $156 million bridge over the Susquehanna River as well as the southern section. The southern section is “roughly 17 percent completed,” with the highway expected to open in 2027, said Deptula.
In June, Trumbull Corporation, of Pittsburgh, was awarded the first contract of three for the southern section at a low bid of $115.2 million. This contract is for 4.5 million cubic yards of earthwork for the roughly six miles of new four-lane, limited access highway in Shamokin Dam and Monroe Township. Since May, Trumbull moved about 10 percent of the earthwork so far.
“There’s still quite a bit of earth that needs to be moved,” said Deptula.
Most of the trees are cut down to make way for the highway. Crews are cleaning up roots and chipping wood. Excavation is ongoing with pending mass excavation, said Deptula.
The first box culvert is almost completed. Construction has started on the second, and they will be working on the third box culvert in the near future, he said.
Traffic signals are installed at the intersection of Route 204 and Mill Road, but they won’t be activated until the final surface is paved, he said.
In April, the crews will start working double shifts, said Deptula.
“It looks like there is a lot going on, but there’s more to come,” he said.
Monroe Township engineer Art Thomas, of Meck-Tech Inc., noted the complaints of Valley residents when PennDOT was working on the three-year $13.7 million Northumberland road reconstruction project.
“We certainly haven’t had issues worthy of having 35 people in this meeting screaming and complaining about stuff yet,” said Thomas. “Hopefully that still continues.”
Noise walls, as well as nine new bridges, will be included in the second contract for the southern section. The third construction contract is for highway paving.
PennDOT Assistant Plans Engineer Matt Beck said plans for the second contract have been reviewed with only “generally straightforward” feedback. The bids are expected to be out by late summer or early fall so the structure work can begin next fall, he said.
“We’re around 90 percent complete on the second contract and a little over 40 percent complete on the third contract,” said Beck.