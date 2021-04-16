One lane of Route 15 southbound will be closed for two months beginning Monday as work continues on the bridges for the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.
Route 15 southbound will be reduced to one lane starting south of Winfield, near the new bridges spanning Route 15, while foundations for overhead sign structures are installed. The right lane is scheduled to be closed for approximately two months, weather permitting.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is also reporting that work on the CSVT project continues on both sides of the Susquehanna River.
Contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime Co., Inc., is preparing for concrete paving near the Ridge Road interchange as well as placing subbase near the Winfield interchange.
Other activity includes planting trees and work associated with traffic signals and highway lighting. The road is scheduled to be paved in 2022, which is the year the roadways is scheduled to be opened to traffic.
Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.